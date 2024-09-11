Advertisement
IIFA AWARDS 2024

IIFA 2024: Rana Daggubati Touches Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar's Feet, Fans React

IIFA Awards 2024 will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. 

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 10:34 AM IST|Source: ANI
IIFA 2024: Rana Daggubati Touches Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar's Feet, Fans React Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: IIFA 2024 pre-event in Mumbai was quite high on "entertainment, entertainment and entertainment" -- thanks to stars Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati.

On Tuesday night, SRK, Karan and Rana attended the press conference for the upcoming edition of the prestigious awards ceremony, where the trio displayed the fun bond they share with each other.

The audience loudly cheered when Rana in a warm and fun way greeted SRK and Karan by touching their feet.

"We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it," Rana quipped. His gesture was all enough to leave audience in the awe. "hahaha super cute," a netizen wrote on Instagram. "lovely gesture...Can't wait to see them at IIFA," another netizen wrote.

Later, the King Khan greeted Rana with a gentle kiss on his neck and a warm hug. 

At the event, Rana also expressed his gratitude towards SRK reminiscing about a time when he attended an after party at the residence of the 'Main Hoon Na' star.

SRK, Karan, Rana, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee are going to showcase their hosting skills in Abu Dhabi soon.

Abhishek will host IIFA Rocks along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. SRK and Karan will host the main awards night. Rana, on the other hand, will host IIFA Utsavam.

There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

The IIFA Awards 2024 will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. 

