Inside Star Kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa Panday, Mahikaa Rampal's Late Night Party With Orhan Awatramani- See Pics

Mumbai: Before we begin the week and busy ourselves with daily chores, let's take a look at how the star kids of Bollywood partied hard over the weekend. But today we are not talking about Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, but another young generation of star kids including Nirvan Khan and Rysa Panday.

Yes, you heard it right. Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh`s elder son Nirvan Khan, Ananya Panday`s sister Rysa, Arjun Rampal`s daughter Mahikaa and Twinkle Khanna`s niece Naomika Saran partied hard recently. The common friend of all star kids Orhan Awataramani aka Orry took to his Instagram and posted happening pictures from the party.

In the pictures shared by Orry, Nirvan sported a sea-green jacket for the occasion. Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa sported a black spaghetti top with baggy jeans. Rysa was dressed in a shiny top and jeans, while Naomika was seen in a black bralette top.

Meanwhile, Nirvan is currently studying in Los Angeles. He is also reportedly working as an assistant director on Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa recently headed abroad to study filmmaking. She had returned to Mumbai to attend cousin Alanna Panday's wedding. Naomika Saran, on the other hand, recently graduated from university and grandmother Dimple Kapadia was seen attending her graduation ceremony. The pictures were shared by Naomika on Instagram.