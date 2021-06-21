International Yoga Day: Neetu Kapoor shares ‘3-generation’ pics with daughter Riddhima Sahni and granddaughter Samara

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished everyone on the special occasion of International Yoga Day. The mom-daughter duo was joined by Neetu’s granddaughter Samara and the trio performed different asanas in order to encourage their fans.

Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which the trio can be seen doing yoga and also wrote,“If there is one thing, we have learnt in this pandemic , is the importance of physical and mental well being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant.

Hence, it is no suprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today!

We wish you a happy world yoga day! #internationalyogaday..”

Riddhima, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga to keep herself healthy, also shared two videos on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen doing yoga with her mommy Neetu.

Sharing the videos, she wrote the same caption as her mother.

Riddhima is often seen sharing videos performing different asanas and encouraging fans and followers to try yoga.

On the professional front, Riddhima is a successful fashion and jewellery designer. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni in New Delhi and the couple has a daughter named Samara Sahni.