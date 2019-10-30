close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari' to release in China

"Madaari" is directed by Nishikant Kamat and it released in India in 2016. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

Irrfan Khan-starrer &#039;Madaari&#039; to release in China

Mumbai: The Irrfan Khan-starrer Bollywood film 'Madaari' is gearing up to be released in China this year. This is Irrfan's second film to be released in China after "Hindi Medium".

Over the past few years, Bollywood films such as "Dangal", "Secret Superstar", "PK", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Pad Man" have done decent to good business at the Chinese box-office.

"Madaari" is directed by Nishikant Kamat and it released in India in 2016. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

"Madaari is an important film for me as the concept is universal. I am thankful to my director and producer for casting me in such an amazing film. 'Madaari' highlights the weak nodes of our society. I am really excited about its release in China. Chinese theatres are showing interest in the Bollywood industry, and it's good for our film," said Jimmy.

The release date of "Madaari" in China is yet to be officially announced.

Madan Paliwal, Chairman of Miraj group, Brazil-based entrepreneur Dheeraj More, and Sonal Deshpande, COO of Miraj group, will release the film In China.

 

 

Tags:
Irrfan KhanMadaariChina
Next
Story

Here's how Chunky Panday wished daughter Ananya on birthday

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Deshhit: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee still quite on Pak's terror in Kashmir