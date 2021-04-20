Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan says trolls accusing him of 'using' his father for clout

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son recently opened up about receiving harsh messages from trolls and why he avoids sharing pictures of his father on his social media account. The star kid took to his Instagram story to explain the reason to Irrfan's fans, who were wondering why Babil stoppped sharing pictures of his father.

Shockingly, Babil revealed that when he would share heartfelt pictures of his father and him, trolls would slam him for 'using' his father to gain popularity and send him hurtful messages.

Babil wrote in his message, "man I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm confused on what to do. I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

The upcoming actor wrote this in response to a comment by a fan that read, "Hey when will you share something about Irrfan sir??".

Here's a screenshot of his comment:

Babil Khan who is quite active on social media used to post heartfelt pictures of his father and late actor Irrfan Khan on his feed. However, he avoids doing so currently. The 22-year-old completed his schooling in Mumbai and studied acting at the University of Westminster, London, UK.

The star kid is all set to make his Netflix debut with the feature film 'Qala' produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. On April 10, he had taken to Instagram to share the first look of the teaser for the film.

Earlier on March 27, he accepted the Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium on behalf of his father Irrfan during the Filmfare Awards 2021. An emotional Babil broke down on stage during the acceptance speech as he remembered his late father.