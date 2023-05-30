Is Deepika Padukone Binge-Watching 'Indian Matchmaking'? Here's The Truth

The Indian audience is hooked to the new reality series on Netflix, Indian Matchmaking, that navigates life, love, and marriage. With the help of popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, Indian Matchmaking literally does everything that it can do to familiarise its audiences with the concept of arranged marriages in the country. While many of us are already addicted to the reality show, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is no different. In her latest 'Ask Me Anything' or AMA session, the actress admitted that she has been binging on Sima Taparia's Indian Matchmaking.

The actress gave some interesting and honest answers. In one of those questions, Deepika slyly responded to what she is currently binge-watching and said, "I am currently binge-watching on (after a brief pause) Indian Matchmaking."

Visibly embarrassed with her answer, Deepika Padukone was also seen laughing and running away from the camera.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone also answered a few other questions that will definitely leave you amused. Beginning by mentioning that she was on the sets of a brand shoot, she answered the following question about her favourite cartoon, tried out speaking Malayalam, shared her skincare secret, and engaged in a funny tongue twister before leaving.

Stating that her favourite cartoon is Scooby Doo, Deepika Padukone also sang the cartoon's hook lines. Next, to a fan question in Malayalam "Sugamano" which roughly translates to "How are you?", she replied with a broad smile and said, "Parama sukkam" (I am very well).

Following this, the actress also spoke about her cosmetic brand 82e and her skincare secret to glowing skin.

The fun session ended with Deepika Padukone trying out a tongue twister as she made multiple failed attempts and ended up laughing over it, before leaving in her car.

On the work front

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next film, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K opposite Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Deepika will also be seen in a cop movie with Rohit Shetty.