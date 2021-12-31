हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to ring in New Year together? Read deets

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter may be spending New Year's Eve together as they did last year.

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to ring in New Year together? Read deets
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Seems like rumoured celebrity sweethearts Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will ring in the New Year together just like they did last year, but at a different location!

On Thursday night, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself enjoying some quality time in the lap of nature in Ranthambore National Park. A few hours later, the `Liger` actor shared a picturesque view of the sky full of stars on her Instagram Story.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

 

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ishaan also shared a glimpse of his New Year vacation. The posts shared by him on his Instagram Stories appear to be from Thursday night. The first video shows him enjoying a cosy bonfire night.

The second picture shared by him was the same picturesque view of the sky that was shared by Ananya.

ishaan

Last year, the duo celebrated New Year in the Maldives. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport together while leaving for the getaway. Ananya and Ishaan co-starred in the 2020 movie `Khaali Peeli`.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of two of her projects -- `Liger` co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and `Gehraiyaan`, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama `Pippa` and `Phone Bhoot` co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

