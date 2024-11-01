New Delhi: As we celebrate Ishaan Khatter’s 29th birthday, it’s the perfect time to look back on some of his most impactful performances. A star whose talent transcends borders, Ishaan has quickly become a beloved actor in both Indian and international cinema. Here’s a must-watch films that showcases his memorable journey from a promising newcomer to a Global rising icon

1. Dhadak

Ishaan’s Bollywood debut, this romantic drama pairs him with Janhvi Kapoor in a modern reimagining of the classic Sairat. His portrayal brought a refreshing sensitivity to the role, instantly connecting him with audiences.

2. Beyond the Clouds

Directed by Majid Majidi, this critically acclaimed film marked Ishaan’s acting debut. His role as a young man navigating hardship in Mumbai earned him accolades, establishing him as a serious talent.

3. A Suitable Boy

In this adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel, Ishaan captivates as Maan Kapoor, a young man tangled in the complex weave of love and social expectations in post-independence India.

4. Pippa

This war drama set during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 demonstrates Ishaan’s range, as he brings intensity and dedication to a role that highlights his commitment to impactful storytelling.

5. The Perfect Couple

With a stellar international cast, this series tests Ishaan’s versatility as he shines alongside Hollywood veterans, affirming his place on the global stage.