Los Angeles: `Harry Potter` author J.K. Rowling has responded to why she was absent from the Harry Potter reunion, and the answer is pretty simple - she didn't feel like it.



During her appearance on Virgin Radio Saturday (Pacific Standard Time), the author explained why she wasn't featured in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuted on January 1 on HBO Max, reports People magazine.

"I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn`t want to do it," she told the host, Graham Norton, quoted by People, via a clip uploaded to YouTube. "I thought it was about films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about." "No one said don`t (do it)...I was asked to do it and I decided not to," she added.



According to People, elsewhere in the conversation, Rowling, 57, also discussed her relationship with social media. Earlier this month, she received a death threat after expressing her concern about Salman Rushdie`s stabbing incident.



"I try to behave online as I would like others to behave... I`ve never threatened anyone," she told Graham during the interview. "I certainly wouldn't want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that." "Social media can be a lot of fun, and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do...," she continued. "I sort of have a love-hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a (virtual) pub brawl."



People states that Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.