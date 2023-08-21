Jack Antonoff Ties The Knot With Margaret Qualley, Taylor Swift And Channing Tatum Attend The Ceremony

Los Angeles: American actress Margaret Qualley and American singer Jack Antonoff got married, People reported. The actor and her music producer fiance tied the knot in a celebrity-studded ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday.

Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zo Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey were among the famous guests in attendance. Qualley and her new husband can be seen holding hands and subsequently arrived at a post-wedding celebration. She was wearing a white halter dress and matching white flats.

For the event, Antonoff wore a formal black suit and tie. For her Friday night rehearsal dinner, the bride chose yet another traditional white dress.



On the eve of her wedding, she was photographed strolling hand-in-hand with her older sister Rainey Qualley.

Andie MacDowell, Qualley's mother, was beaming on her daughter's big day. She looked stunning in a maxi dress with a flower decoration at the waist and a blue and green flowery motif.

Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley, the couple's fathers, were all smiles while attending the wedding on Saturday.

Qualley and Antonoff got engaged in May 2022 after Qualley stirred rumours earlier in the same month when she was pictured at the Cannes Film Festival promoting her movie Stars at Noon with a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger, as per People.

Later, Qualley herself announced the engagement and disclosed her ring's details to followers in a photo carousel posted on her since-deleted Instagram profile. The two went on a date to see Qualley's dark erotic comedy Sanctuary in New York City in May.

At the Metrograph movie theatre on Manhattan's Lower East Side, the actress could be seen grinning for the camera while resting her arm on Antonoff's shoulder.

In the summer of 2021, the couple started dating and were even seen kissing while out for a stroll on a Saturday in New York City

Early in 2022, they made their relationship known to the world.

They first appeared together at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March and then travelled to the Critics' Choice Awards, where Maid was nominated for best-limited series.

At the 2022 Grammys in April, when Antonoff was nominated for album of the year for his contribution to Taylor Swift's Evermore, the Poor Things singer stood by Antonoff. He was named producer of the year, non-classical, prior to the ceremony for his work on Lorde's Solar Power, Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and Taylor Swift's ‘Gold Rush,’ among other songs.

In contrast to Qualley, who has previously been linked to Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson, and Shia LaBeouf, Antonoff has dated Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl.