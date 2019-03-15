Jackie Chan sends Amyra Dastur a special gift—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur who has an interesting slate of films releasing this year such as 'Mental Hai Kya', 'Prasthaanam', 'Made In China' and 'Koi Jaane Naa', had the privilege of working with the mega action star Jackie Chan in the 2017 Indo-Chinese film “Kung Fu Yoga”.

During the shooting of that film, the actress had a great time working with the legend. Talking about her experience say said, “He’s the coolest and most extraordinary human being I’ve ever had the opportunity to share screen space with”.

Jackie Chan has always been know as a kind and giving human being and we can see that he proves this fact even today. He sent his co-star a signed copy of his new autobiography.

When asked about the book Amyra said “I can’t believe he even thought of me. It’s been over 2 years now since Kung Fu Yoga released and he sent the book to my doorstep from China. He knew I loved to read. I’d always have a book in my hand on set and that’s when he gave me his first autobiography which I finished reading in one day. He promised to send me his new book whenever he finished writing it and he actually kept his promise! He truly is an amazing human being and I just can’t wait to read this one!”