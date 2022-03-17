हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez 'attacks' fans with redefined HOTNESS in this photoshoot!

Jacqueline Fernandez has been simultaneously promoting two big films, 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Attack'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is busy promoting her upcoming releases. The actress recently shared a hot and sizzling photoshoot on Instagram from the promotions of her upcoming 'Attack'.

The actress took to her social media sharing some pictures in her hot brown dress which she is wearing during the promotions of her upcoming release 'Attack'. She mentioned the film in the caption saying: Attack

Jacqueline Fernandez has been simultaneously promoting two big films, 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Attack'. The actress is all set to conquer this season with her back-to-back releases. 

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, she will soon be seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

 

