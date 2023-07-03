Jacqueline Fernandez Buys A Swanky New Apartment In Pali Hill, Is Now Neighbours With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks. She has been making headlines for her pictures and videos for quite some time but this time, the buzz is about her swanky new house. According to Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress who was previously living in Juhu in the same flat that was once owned by Priyanka Chopra, is now moving to Bandra's famous Pali Hill.

Jacqueline's new neighbourhood includes several other Bollywood stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others. An online video that is going viral online shows a glimpse at the exterior of her luxury building.

The video reveals that Jacqueline Fernandez’s new home is situated in a multi-stories apartment and the complex offers several housing options, as per the apartment's official website. These include The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa and Mansion.

According to Times Now, the lowest-rated residential option at the complex costs Rs 12 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty`s comedy film `Cirkus` alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film `Fateh` opposite actor Sonu Sood. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, `Fateh` is a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.