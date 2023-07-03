trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629927
NewsLifestylePeople
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez Buys A Swanky New Apartment In Pali Hill, Is Now Neighbours With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor

Jacqueline's new neighbourhood includes several other Bollywood stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez Buys A Swanky New Apartment In Pali Hill, Is Now Neighbours With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks. She has been making headlines for her pictures and videos for quite some time but this time, the buzz is about her swanky new house. According to Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress who was previously living in Juhu in the same flat that was once owned by Priyanka Chopra, is now moving to Bandra's famous Pali Hill. 

Jacqueline's new neighbourhood includes several other Bollywood stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others. An online video that is going viral online shows a glimpse at the exterior of her luxury building. 

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video reveals that Jacqueline Fernandez’s new home is situated in a multi-stories apartment and the complex offers several housing options, as per the apartment's official website. These include The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa and Mansion.

According to Times Now, the lowest-rated residential option at the complex costs Rs 12 crore. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty`s comedy film `Cirkus` alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film `Fateh` opposite actor Sonu Sood. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, `Fateh` is a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad