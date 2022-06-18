NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is popularly known as the sunshine girl of the industry, sure does know how to add light to others’ lives. Recently, the actress visited 'Cafe Arpaan', which is run by differently-abled people.

Jacqueline Fernandez, whose one-year-old foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has been creating and sharing stories of kindness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan.

The actress herself was seen dancing one of her popular songs 'Jumme Ki Raat Hai'.

Taking to their social media, Yolo foundation wrote, "We marked Autistic Pride Day by celebrating with the wonderful folks at Cafe Arpan. Jacqueline and the amazing team members of Cafe Arpan sang, dance, ate and had so much fun! @cafearpan gives adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities an inclusive supported work environment where they can do what they love with passion and feel accepted, empowered and proud! Thank you Cafe Arpan for having us and letting us be a part of your wonderful world!"



Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience.



On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

