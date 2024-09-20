Jacqueline Fernandez Drops Her Debut Single And Music Video 'Stormrider' - WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez thrills fans with the long-awaited release of her debut single and music video 'Stormrider' via Myst Music. After weeks of teasing, the wait is finally over. “Stormrider” was written by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert and produced by Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter.

The upcoming single was recorded at Myst Music’s state of the art studios in Beverly Hills. Through this collaboration, Jacqueline has brought her creative vision to life.

Watch The Song Below!

The song is set to resonate with global audiences as it touches on themes of empowerment, freedom, and resilience, serving as a powerful soundtrack for anyone navigating the highs and lows of life.

Jacqueline shared her thoughts on the single and said, “When I ventured into music, it wasn’t just about creating songs—it was about expressing my story, emotions, and journey. Music is more than sound; it’s about connection, resilience, and empowerment. I’ve spent almost a year on this single, conceptualizing and looking into every look of mine in the video, and each one is powerful, with deep meaning behind it.''

My single Storm Rider is very close to my heart because it’s about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace. I’ve poured my heart into this track, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this chapter with me.” She further added.

“It was a one-of-a-kind experience working with Jacqueline on all fronts of the creative process—story, art, lyrics, and music. Our aspiration has always been to connect all creative forms toward a common purpose of genuine South Asian storytelling. This partnership is unlike any other,” said Amrita Sen, CEO of Myst.

In a bold and refreshing transformation, Jacqueline debuts a stunning new look with blonde hair, embodying a vibrant new avatar that captivates the essence of her musical journey. The cinematic cover, hand drawn and illustrated by Amrita Sen and art directed by Jacqueline herself, showcases her legendary beauty, enhanced by exquisite hand and neck jewelry, reflecting both the spirit of the song and her personal evolution as she embarks on this new artistic endeavor.

In addition, Jacqueline’s new website https://jacqueline-fernandez.com powered by b.stage (who work with over 200 clients globally), went live on September 12th with a countdown timer that has created global excitement for her new single release.

About Jacqueline Fernandez: Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress, model, and philanthropist, widely recognized for her work in Bollywood and in the Southeast-asian community. Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Aladin and rose to fame with hits like Housefull, Kick, Judwaa 2, and Race 3. Known for her versatility, she excels in both action-packed and comedic roles. Beyond cinema, she is an advocate for animal rights, engaging with charitable initiatives.

About Myst Music

Myst Music was founded by singer and visual artist Amrita Sen and globally distributed by The Orchard. Dedicated to showcasing South Asian music to a global audience. Myst Music operates from its cutting-edge facilities in Los Angeles.

Website - www.mystmusic.io