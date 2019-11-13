Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in a dramatic little dress, poses with Katy Perry—Pics

New Delhi: The very stunning Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez turned up in a dramatic little dress for international music sensation Katy Perry's India press conference. Katy landed in India a day before for her concert on November 16, 2019.

Jackky shared some pictures on social media which is driving the netizens crazy. The 'Race 3' star looked glamourous in her sizzling dress which had ruffle sleeves. Check it out here:

Jacqueline will be seen hosting the music event and welcomed Katy turning her guide in the country. Reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar will soon throw a bash for Katy where several prominent B-Towners will be seen in attendance.

Katy had previously visited the country back in 2012 and performed at the opening ceremony of IPL in Chennai.

On the work front, Jackky was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'. Post that, the actress appeared a few dance numbers like 'Ek Do Teen' from 'Baaghi' and 'Bad Boy' from 'Saaho'.

Recently, she featured in Dharma Productions' 'Drive' co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. It released on Netflix and features Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal parts. It has been written, edited and directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

She will also be seen in another Netflix Original titled 'Mrs Serial Killer'.