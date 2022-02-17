Jacqueline Fernandez sets internet on fire in crystal bralette, metallic skirt, see pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEW DELHI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's latest appearance is dropping jaws on the floor. The actress recently featured in song 'Mud Mud Ke' where she shared screen space with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. The 'Kick' actress looked smouldering hot dressed up in a crystal bralette and metallic skirt. Her latest still from the music video is out and has gone viral on the internet.

Photographer Raffaele Cerracchio took to Instagram and shared a mesmerising photo of Jacqueline from the song where she is seen donning a diamond-studded bralette and danglers. One cannot help but swoon over her sultry look once more. 

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to the comment section and praised her look by dropping heart and fire emojis. Jacqueline looked breathtakingly hot in a shimmey sarong and studded bralette in a new still from the song.

Speaking of the song, 'Mud Mud Ke' has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, and the latter even features in the video. Jacqueline plays a dancer in the song, choreographed by Shakti Mohan. 

On the work front, Jacqueline has projects like 'Ram Setu', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' in her kitty. She also has a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

