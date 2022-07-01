NewsLifestylePeople
Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in a red hot thigh-high slit dress, raises temperature!

Jacqueline Fernandez is heading up for the release of her upcoming 'Vikrant Rona'. The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and in ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez always manages to steal the show on social media with her hot posts. She has yet again caught the eyeballs with her sizzling photos. Recently, while taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some really hot pictures in which she wore a red thigh-high slit dress while rising the temperature with her sensual expressions. 

Jacqueline Fernandez posed for a luxury footwear brand. She further added in the caption - "@ajiouxe now screening @aquazzura exclusively in India."

Currently, the actress is running busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ while she recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO ‘You Only Live Once’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Apart from that, Jacqueline is heading up for the release of her upcoming 'Vikrant Rona'. The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and in ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

