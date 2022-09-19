Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again in money-laundering case, to appear before Delhi Police today

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez again on Monday for questioning in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.



On Wednesday, the EOW had grilled Jacqueline for over eight hours in connection with the case. As per sources, the EOW has summoned the actress again as it found contradictions in her earlier statements. To clear the contradictions, the EOW had also quizzed another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, and Pinky Irani, an aide of Chandrasekhar, on Thursday.



According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline knew about Chandrashekhar`s involvement in criminal activities but she chose to overlook them and indulged in financial transactions with the conman.

Earlier, she was also questioned along with Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s aide Pinky Irani. According to ANI, while the two were being interrogated face to face, they kept arguing and accusing each other of lying for around two hours. Pinky accused Jacqueline of accepting gifts from Sukesh, despite knowing that he is behind bars on charges of cheating people of Rs 200 crores while the latter said she had no idea about Sukesh`s background.



Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh`s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Chandrashekhar.



In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.