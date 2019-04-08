Jacqueline Fernandez teaches mommy how to 'twerk' on her birthday—Watch

New Delhi: Sri Lankan beauty Jaqueline Fernandez has a huge fan following—all thanks to her blockbuster movies and gorgeous looks. Jackky, on her mother's birthday, shared a cutesy video on Instagram and we must say it's the sweetest one on the internet so far.

In the video, Jaqueline can be seen teaching her mommy how to twerk. Both are in the gym, and set for a fun workout session. She wrote in the caption: “Who did it better? Happy Bday mum @kimfernz77.”

Watch the video:

Isn't it simply adorable?

On the work front, Jackky is will be seen in 'Kick 2' with Salman Khan and 'Drive' with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Race 3' starring Sallu Bhai, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

Jacqueline is majorly into fitness and wellness. She often works out and shares her posts on social media. Also, she is quite flexible and a pro when it comes to dancing forms. Well, who doesn't remember her pole dancing skills?