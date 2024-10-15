Advertisement
STORMRIDER

Jacqueline Fernandez Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Journey Of Debut Single 'Stormrider '

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals behind-the-scenes footage of her debut single "Stormrider," showcasing her creative journey.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jacqueline Fernandez Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Journey Of Debut Single 'Stormrider ' (Image: @jacquelienefernandez/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of her debut single, "Stormrider." This captivating BTS video is part of her much-anticipated album and offers viewers an intimate look at the creative process that brought the song to life.

The video showcases Jacqueline’s journey from the initial conceptualization of "Stormrider" to the intricacies of its production. In a heartfelt narration, she opens up about the inspiration that fueled her project, emphasizing her quest for self-expression and storytelling through music.

Watch The Video Here:

The candid look into the making of "Stormrider" not only highlights Jacqueline’s multifaceted talents but also fosters a deeper connection with her audience. Fans are given a personal insight into the dedication, passion, and vision that have gone into creating this musical experience.

