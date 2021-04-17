हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her gang of friends groove to Cardi B's 'Up' in new viral video - WATCH

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a fun video in which she and her friends dance to rapper Cardi B's song 'Up' and the internet is obsessed with her dance routine.

Janhvi Kapoor and her gang of friends groove to Cardi B&#039;s &#039;Up&#039; in new viral video - WATCH
File photo

New Delhi: The daughter of the late legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a social media sensation. The star kid often posts scenic vacation pictures, cute selfies with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and funny videos documenting her life.

Recently, Janhvi took to Instagram to share another fun video taken with her friends in which they are seen dancing to Cardi B's latest song 'Up'. Since she shared it, the video has gone viral on the internet as fans can't stop watching the dance video.

In the video, her friends can be seen busting moves and grooving to the catchy hip-hop of Cardi B's song. It's shot in a unique way where the camera focuses on one person and then moves on to the next as the beat changes.

The 'Roohi' actress is seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and yellow shorts with her hair tied in a ponytail. Later in the video, Janhvi and her friends collectively dance in front of a swimming pool, looking dapper as ever!

Here's the video:

 

Earlier, the 24-year-old made headlines when she posted pictures from her tropical vacation in the Maldives. The actress was seen labelled as an 'Island girl' due to her stunning beach photos.

 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

