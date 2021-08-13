हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember mom Sridevi on birth anniversary, 'miss her everyday'!

Star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram to share adorable posts in remembrance of their late mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember mom Sridevi on birth anniversary, &#039;miss her everyday&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

New Delhi: On late legend Sridevi's 58th birth anniversary, her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share posts remembering their mother. Jahnvi shared an adorable throwback picture of her and her late mother. In the picture, we see a young Janhvi smiling as she poses with a radiant Sridevi. In the caption, Janhvi expressed how much she misses her mother and how everything she does is a tribute to her mother. 

She wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you."

Check out the heartfelt post:

 

On the other hand, Khushi took to Instagram stories to share an unseen picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor with their backs to the camera. As a caption, she wrote, "Miss you every day".

khushi

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram to share a sweet post with Sridevi in which the two are seen posing together. In the second picture, Sridevi is seen giving Manish a kiss on his cheek. 

Check out the pictures below:

 

Sridevi, the first female superstar of Indian cinema, was found dead at a Dubai hotel in a bathtub. February 24, 2018, saw an ocean of fan following struck with profound grief of losing a dazzling star, who was an icon across generations. Her mysterious death which reports confirmed due to accidental drowning broke a million hearts with family, friends and fan mourning her demise. 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s production ‘Dostana 2’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’. 

The ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

