Lord Venkateswara

Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3550 steps barefoot to reach Tirupati temple and seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few pictures from her divine journey to Tirupati Temple on Instagram. 

Janhvi Kapoor climbs 3550 steps barefoot to reach Tirupati temple and seek Lord Venkateswara&#039;s blessings - Watch
New Delhi: Late Legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi recently visited the famous Tirupati Temple situated at the Tirumala hill town in Andhra Pradesh. The actress, dressed in a white salwar-kameez and yellow dupatta walked barefoot to climb around 3550 steps. 

Several fan pages shared the video of Janhvi walking barefoot and climbing the steps to offer her prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Sri Venkateswara. In the video, she is accompanied by a few friends.

Watch the video, posted by a fan club on Instagram: 

Janhvi has visited the Tirupati Temple on multiple occasions along with her family members but this time she decided to head to the temple alone. 

She also shared a few pictures from her divine journey to Tirupati Temple on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya in lead roles. She also has period drama 'Takht' under Dharma Productions which is a multi-starrer.

Janhvi's ambitious project happens to be 'Gunjan Saxena' biopic which is titled as 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. It stars her in the titular role of Gunjan, who became the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan.

