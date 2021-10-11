Janhvi Kapoor looks spitting image of Sridevi in new retro photoshoot

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor often treats her fans with stunning photos of herself on her social media handle. However, her latest photoshoot in a white saree and winged eyeliner makes her look like a spitting image of her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi. Janhvi posted an alluring photo of herself on her Instagram handle on Sunday (October 10). She captioned her post as, “can I pretend to live in the 50s forever”.

The 24 years old exuded elegance in a white chiffon saree paired with a thin strap embellished golden blouse. Janhvi kept her hair tied in a loose bun and wore beautiful traditional jhumkas. However, her winged eyeliner gave pure retro vibes and took us back to the 50s style.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress' post has garnered more than six lakh likes so far and various compliments. Sridevi’s close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to the comment section and wrote, “I would love to as well the beautiful and classic 40 s and 50 s”.

Many fans also took to the comment section to shower love on the actress. "Looking Gorgeous Mam," wrote one fan. "Mam you are so much beautiful," wrote another one.

Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor grabbed headlines after getting her first tattoo that is dedicated to her mom Sridevi. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress got a tattoo inked on her arm that read, "I love you my Labbu" in Sridevi’s handwriting.

Labbu is the pet name with which Sridevi used to address Janhvi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The actress' upcoming projects include Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’.