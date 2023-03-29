Janhvi Kapoor's Sensational Dance In Halter Neck Top And Fish-cut Lehenga Sets The Stage On Fire - Watch

New Delhi: The generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor has hit dance numbers such as Nadiyon Paar from Roohi to her her credit. And recently, she set the stage on fire, showing off her sensational dance moves. Looking like a dream, Janhvi rocked her desi attire - a halter neck blouse with fish cut lehenga in silver and hair all open.

Instant Bollywood page shared the dance video clipping on social media. Many of her fans have dropped their comments comparing the actress with her late superstar mom Sridevi.

On the personal front, the actress is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen' has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony.