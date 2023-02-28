Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up on Love and Dating, Says 'I Have Never Been In A Situation Where Someone Has Ghosted Me'

Mumbai: Amazon miniTV’s new series Jab We Matched has taken storylines focusing on love and dating to a whole new level. Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai have beautiful portrayed their characters on screen, brining live to the stories, making it engaging and relatable. Each character across four episodes, which have intriguing titles like Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date, and Formula Sheet, has a unique perspective on dating and varied life objectives. Jasmin Bhasin a key character from the episode of ‘Jalkukde’ featuring in the show, expressed her opinions on relationships, love, and breakups.

Talking about the best and worst part of falling in love, Jasmin shared, "You always have a partner to celebrate happiness, you always have a partner to cry on his shoulder during the dull moments basically. You have a companion forever in your good and bad which is a beautiful thing. There is nothing called worst as long as you are in a meaningful relationship in both good and bad days. So there is no worst part of falling in love”.

When asked if husbands can become best friend, Jasmin said, "Your husband will only be the person whom you have chosen as a partner, your children's father, your companion with whom you spend the rest of your life. He has to be your best friend and that's how you will make a successful and strong partnership.” She also added, "I have never been in a situation where someone has ghosted me and I have tried to get them back by making them jealous", sharing her ghosting encounters.

Jab We Matched is 4 episodic series, helmed by Director Srinivas Sunderrajan, written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago. With unique narrative and stellar cast, the show is guaranteed to feature some mushy drama revolving around the interesting pairs, unraveling their life stories. Jab We Matched is streaming on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for Free.