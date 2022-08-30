New Delhi: Television actress Jasmin Bhasin who is known for portraying the role of Twinkle Taneja in ‘Tashan-e-Ishq' and Teni Bhanushali on ‘Dil se Dil Tak’ recently opened up on the rape and death threats she received after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. The actress participated in the 14th season of Bigg Boss where she got subjected to massive trolling and even received rape and death threats. In an interview with News18, the actress got candid on how such threats affected her mentally and she had to get medical help while dealing with it.

"Leave alone trolling, people hurled such toxic abuses at me when I left the Bigg Boss house. I received death and rape threats. And for what? Just because I did a show and they didn’t like me in it? What I faced was very serious. All of that affected me mentally at some point. But I got over it with medical help and my friends and family who love me," she said.

The actress further said that trolling is a very small part of time and she chooses to ignore such people. "Trolling is a very small part of it. I choose to ignore it. If people love me, I’ll return that love. If they hate me, that’s their choice. They can express themselves all they want, but I’ll ignore them because I don’t need to know about it. I’m, anyway, very busy in life," she said.

Jasmin started her acting career with a Tamil film known as ‘Vaanam’ in 2011. She has also appeared on several Hindi tv shows like ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ and ‘Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’, among others. On the work front, she will soon be making her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Gippy Grewal’s ‘Honeymoon’.