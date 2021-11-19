Javed Akhtar takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut over controversial 'bheek' remark, says 'why would someone feel bad'

New Delhi: Veteran lyricist, Javed Akhtar, took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks wherein she had said that what India achieved in 1947 was 'bheek' (alms), and the country got its real freedom only in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government came into power.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote, "It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a 'bheek'." Although Akhtar did not mention Kangana in his tweet, his Twitter post looked like a sarcastic remark on the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress.

Kangana was slammed by several netizens and members from Bollywood as well as political leaders for her remarks at a news summit a few days ago.

Many have even demanded that the Centre take back Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri honour for insulting the country's independence battle. Kangana had received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut stirred fresh controversy recently when she went on to describe India's independence from British rule in 1947 as 'bheek' (alms) and declared that freedom came in 2014 only after PM Narendra Modi took to power.

Days after her 'bheek' remarks triggered a row, Kangana on November 16 claimed that freedom fighters Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of 'ahimsa' (non-violence) by saying that offering another cheek gets you "bheek" not freedom.