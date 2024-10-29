Jawan Actress Nayanthara Reacts To Her Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Mumbai: There are several actresses whose massive transformations leave fans stunned. One of them is South actress Nayanthara who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara looks unrecognisable in her past photos and there is a lot of speculation about her having plastic surgery. Recently in her interview with Hautterfly the actress was quizzed about her plastic surgery, she mentioned the rituals that she follows for her face and admitted being aware of people saying that she has done something to her face.

Nayanthara said," I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face."

The actress further added, "But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here".

Well, finally the actress has addressed the elephant in the room. Nayanthara got married to director Vignesh Shivan and welcomed twins baby boys via surrogacy.