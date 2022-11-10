NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut was among the actors who attended the special screening of Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. A video from the event featuring Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan has surfaced on the internet and left fans wondering if the veteran actress ignored the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star at the event.



Kangana, who came dressed at the event in a peach saree, was seen along with other actors. When she noticed Jaya Bachchan coming close to her, she smiled and greeted the veteran actress. However, Jaya appears to have missed her greetings and goes ahead to interact with Anupam Kher. While some of the fans began speculating if Jaya Bachchan deliberately ignored Kangana due to her controversial bold statements, some of the users came to her defence and stated that she responded to her greetings but chose not to interact with her further.

Notably, Abhishek Bachchan, who also graced the event, was seen interacting with her and even hugged her as the two shared a joke.

KANGANA RANAUT-JAYA BACHCHAN'S TIFF



For the unversed, Kangana had in 2020 hit out at veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' comment against her. Kangana had questioned Jaya for coming out in defence of Bollywood in connection with multiple arrests in drug cases. Jaya Bachchan had questioned Kangana's comment about the film industry being a 'gutter', to which Kangana had shared a social media post in Hindi, writing, "What thali (plate) is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, and decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours."



Jaya had said on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai (they bite the hand that feeds, it’s wrong).” Previously, Kangana had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and alleged that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.



UUNCHAI SPECIAL SCREENING



Meanwhile, other celebrities from B-Town who attended the special screening of 'Uunchai' were Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kanika Kapoor, Divya Dutt, Rakesh Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shakti Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.



Speaking of 'Unchaai', the film is about three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp, to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom.



'Uunchai' is slated for release on November 11, 2022.

