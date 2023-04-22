Jaya Bachchan Snaps At Paparazzi For Clicking Her Pictures At Aditya Chopra's Residence, Asks Them To Maintain Distance

New Delhi: Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan is known to not mince her words when it comes to dealing with paparazzi. She was recently spotted arriving at filmmaker Aditya Chopra's house in Mumbai on Friday to mourn the loss of his mother and late Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. She was accompanied by her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. However, upon seeing the paparazzi, who were stationed outside Aditya Chopra's residence and taking her pictures, Jaya once again lost her cool and instructed the camerapersons to maintain some distance from her.

In a video shared from a pap's account, Jaya can be seen expressing her displeasure with the presence of paps around her. She also doesn't mince her words while giving answers to journalists. She said in a stern tone, "Please keep your distance." In another video, she told them to stop clicking her pictures. "Bohot ho gaya abhi, peeche jaaiye (It's enough now, go back now)," she said. Shweta walked beside her mother without saying anything.

Pamela Chopra died of pneumonia at the age of 74. On April 20, the Chopra family announced that Pamela's cremation was held at 11 am in Mumbai. They issued a statement on YRF's official Twitter handle that read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

On the professional front, Jaya is all set to be seen in a pivotal role in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. The romantic comedy features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles while Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Tota Roy Chowdhury will be essaying a prominent role. It also features Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa in special appearances.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is slated to release on July 28, 2023.