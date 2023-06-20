Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Appreciation Post' For ‘Daddy’ Ben Affleck Upsets Fans

At a time when social media users including celebrities shared dozens of Father's Day posts for their dearest daddies, Jennifer Lopez took up the opportunity to show off her 'hunk o' man' husband, Ben Affleck by sharing some of his shirtless pictures. On the occasion, The Mother actress shared a 'Daddy Appreciation Post' and penned a sweet note for her husband, which unfortunately didn't go well with a lot of fans. While Ben indeed looked in great shape in the almost 'naked' pictures, a few other snaps also showed the couple getting cosy for a few selfies.

The 53-year-old actress-singer while wishing her husband on Father's Day began with JLo called Ben 'Papa'. Speaking about the post, while the first is a shirtless picture of Ben, the following video shows the actress praising her husband for being the best dad.

"It's just he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He's just so in tune and he's just such a brilliant guy anyway, he's so learned in so many things and you can just tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies and he’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that's who he is," she says in the video.

Check out:

"And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know," she wrote in the caption.

While JLo's post was all sweet and heartwarming for her husband, unimpressed fans took to the comment section and trolled her brutally for dedicating a 'Father's Day' post for him.

Fans troll Jennifer Lopez for her Father's Day post

A user while pointing out about their kids wrote, "And yet not one picture with his children", another one commented, "Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol."

"Feel like the first pic should have stayed private,' another fan commented, while a fourth one questioned about why she didn't post the kids' pictures and wrote, "Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her but this post is strange to me."

While a large section of fans criticised the actress for her choice of pictures for the post, a few devoted fans also came out in her support and bashed the trolls.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a long relationship timeline, beginning right from 2002 when they got engaged and later got separated in 2004. However, they connected again in 2021 and got married last year. While the couple doesn't have kids of their own, they are parenting five kids from their previous relationships with exes.