Jennifer Lopez to star in true-life drug lord film 'The Godmother'

Los Angeles: Jennifer Lopez is all set to produce and act in 'The Godmother' a movie based on the true-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

The film is scripted by Regina Corrado and Terence Winter.

"I've been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on-screen. She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters -- notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling, The Hollywood reported quoted Lopez statement.

Meanwhile, the singer-actor will be next seen in drama-crime 'Hustlers'. The film, which is practically a modern-day take on Robin Hood, also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Lizzo.