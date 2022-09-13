NewsLifestylePeople
JIAH KHAN SUICIDE CASE

Jiah Khan suicide case: Setback for her mother Rabiya Khan, HC dismisses plea seeking re-investigation

Jiah Khan suicide case: Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by an independent and special agency with assistance from the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:25 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Jiah Khan suicide case: Setback for her mother Rabiya Khan, HC dismisses plea seeking re-investigation

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Rabia Khan, the mother of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan who allegedly committed suicide, seeking a fresh investigation into the nine-year-old case.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav noted that it has faith in the agency that probed the case.

The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, with abetting her suicide. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by an independent and special agency with assistance from the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As per Rabia Khan, her daughter was murdered.

Her advocates Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhary argued that the case was first probed by the Mumbai police and noticing "certain flaws and incorrect approach", Rabia Khan moved the HC and the probe was then transferred to the CBI in July 2014.

However, the central agency, too, committed the same "errors" and hence the case has to be re-investigated.

The court noted the petitioner was weakening her own case by filing such a plea. Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the premier agency has investigated the case fairly.

The bench dismissed Rabia Khan's plea and said it would pass a detailed order later. 

Live Tv

Jiah Khan suicide caseJiah KhanRabiya KhanJiah Khan caseJiah Khan murder

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction