Jiah Khan's sister accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, says he asked late actor to 'take off her top'; Kangana Ranaut says 'he has full support of mafia'

New Delhi: Late actress Jiah Khan's BBC documentary titled 'The Death in Bollywood' might not be available in India for viewing as yet but it has already managed to open a can of worms in the glamour industry. Hitting out at MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, late actress Jiah Khan's sister in one of the clippings from the documentary is seen accusing the former of sexual misconduct.

The video clipping has been widely shared and has gone viral on the internet.

Jiah Khan's sister can be seen narrating the horrific incident when the actress worked with Sajid on 'Housefull' and how he tried to sexually harass her. "When she was asked by Sajid Khan to take her top off, she came home and cried. She said, ‘I have a contract, so if I leave, they can sue me and slander my name. If I stay, then I am sexually harassed.’ It was a lose-lose situation."

Reacting to the shocking claims, actress Kangana Ranaut shared the tweet video and also wrote: They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself.

Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. The mysterious case of her death remained in news for the longest time as her mother Rabiya Khan alleged that she was killed and it was not a suicide as perceived.

Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi was named in a suicide note found by the police, reportedly. In 2018, Sooraj Pancholi was charged by the Mumbai court with abetting Khan's suicide.

The Jiah Khan documentary is a three-part investigative series released by the BBC. It released on January 11, 2021, and is currently available for viewing in the UK.