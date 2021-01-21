This model becomes the only celebrity followed on Twitter by POTUS Joe Biden

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen has become the only celebrity to be followed by the official Twitter account of President Of The United States (POTUS).

The POTUS account follows only 12 people -- 11 of which are government officials -- and now there is Teigen, reports etonline.com.

This comes after Teigen directly tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Not long after Biden was sworn in, Teigen's wish came true.

Teigen, 35, was also in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of the American President, with her husband, singer John Legend, and their children.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she tweeted. She later posted: "I should prob never tweet again."

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her on social media.