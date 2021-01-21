हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chrissy Teigen

This model becomes the only celebrity followed on Twitter by POTUS Joe Biden

Chrissy Teigen, 35, was also in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of the American President on Wednesday (January 20), with her husband, singer John Legend, and their children. Teigen was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her on social media.

This model becomes the only celebrity followed on Twitter by POTUS Joe Biden
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen has become the only celebrity to be followed by the official Twitter account of President Of The United States (POTUS).

The POTUS account follows only 12 people -- 11 of which are government officials -- and now there is Teigen, reports etonline.com.

This comes after Teigen directly tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Not long after Biden was sworn in, Teigen's wish came true.

Teigen, 35, was also in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of the American President, with her husband, singer John Legend, and their children.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she tweeted. She later posted: "I should prob never tweet again."

Teigen was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her on social media.

