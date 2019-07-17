Julia Roberts cracks joke over her Emmy snub

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts is not fretting over being overlooked at the Emmy nominations this year for her role in the series 'Homecoming'. Rather, she has laughed it off.

"Well, I'm in exceptional company at least," Roberts wrote on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of a news alert that read: "Biggest Emmy nomination snubs: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Emma Stone are among the A-listers shut out", highlighting the fact that she was not the only big star to have missed a nomination this year.

It was being expected that the 51-year-old actress will get an Emmy nod for her portrayal of Heidi Bergman, a caseworker who helps US soldiers transition back to civilian life, on the show.

Roberts missed out in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, which this year has nominations for Emilia Clarke ("Game Of Thrones"), Viola Davis ("How To Get Away with Murder"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Robin Wright ("House Of Cards").

Roberts was nominated for an Emmy in 2014, for the mini-series 'The Normal Heart', and in 1999 for her guest role on 'Law & Order'.