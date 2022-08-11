Mumbai: Kajal Aggarwal recreated the Baahubali's iconic scene with her son Neil and dedicated it to the filmmaker SS Rajamouli on social media. On Thursday, taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Singham' actor treated her fans with an adorable picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil's & my dedication to you. How could we not."

In the picture, Kajal was seen recreating the iconic scene from SS Rajamouli's directorial `Baahubali: The Beginning` where Prabhas a.k.a Baahubali puts his feet on Kattappa. She put baby Neil's feet on her head. Kajal looked mesmerizing in ethnic wear and neatly braided hair. She accessorized her look with golden half-hoop earrings.

The 'Mumbai Saga' actor struck a pose while closing eyes and had a big smile on her face. She also added a song from the film 'Jiyo Re Bahubali' to give more feel to it.'Baahubali' star Tamannaah Bhatia re-shared the post of Kajal and wrote, "Cutesttttt Neil and mommy @kajalaggarwalofficial."

`Baahubali: The Beginning` movie was written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad, the period action film gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide with an estimated expense of over Rs 200 crore, and it gave the Tollywood industry a whole new identity. Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred south actors Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles.The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.The high on VFX film was awarded the `National Award for the Best Feature film`, in the year 2016 and director Rajamouli received the `Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award`.

Post the grand success of `Baahubali: The Beginning`, actor Prabhas garnered a lot of appreciation for his amazing transformation and dedication to Rajamouli`s dream project.After waiting for two years, the makers released `Baahubali: The Conclusion` in 2017, which till date is the highest-grosser in India. The sequel collected over Rs 1,800 crore at the box office worldwide. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings". Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale, 'Hey Sinamika'.