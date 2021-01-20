हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut claims her Twitter account temporarily restricted

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (January 20) tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily.  Now, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the "liberal community" who reported her account to Twitter, going on to call Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey "chacha". "Librus cried to their chacha @jack  and got my account temporarily restricted," she wrote. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (January 20) tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily. 

This comes after she made controversial remarks about 'Tandav' creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.

Now, the actress has slammed the "liberal community" who reported her account to Twitter, going on to call Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey "chacha".

"Librus cried to their chacha @jack  and got my account temporarily restricted," she wrote. 

She continued: "They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime. But my reloaded patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable."

'Tandav' has come under fire with several people alleging that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts the sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv. 

Show creator Ali Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party. They have even said that they will make changes in the content "to address concerns". 

