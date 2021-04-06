Kangana Ranaut clicked sans mask outside dubbing studio, TV actor Suyyash Rai calls it 'dumbness at its best'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is an avid social media user, was recently papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. But what caught everyone's attention was the missing mask.

Kangana Ranaut donned a white kurta-palazzo and printed dupatta but hola! where was the mask? So, after a famous paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram, television actor Suyyash Rai slammed the actress for her carelessness.

He wrote: "Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain (They stand at the forefront to enlighten the world) ! Dumbness at its best !"

Wife Kishwer Merchantt too dropped in her comment.

Several fans too pointed out that why the actress is moving without a mask when COVID-19 cases are once again on a rise.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic based on the life and times of late legendary actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi marks Kangana Ranaut's first trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films have been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

Thalaivi features Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, and Madhu Bala in lead roles. It has been directed by Vijay.