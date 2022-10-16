Kangana Ranaut recalls being called a 'witch' who mixed her period blood in ladoos, practising black magic

NEW DELHI: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (October 16) recalled the time when she was called a witch. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana also spoke about an editor talking about the actor's 'black magic skills' and how she was 'more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets)'. Kangana sarcastically said that as no one could understand how she made it to the top, they would conclude that it was 'black magic'.

Kangana shared a video on Instagram featuring Sadhguru talking about how women were burnt alive, 200 years ago, as they were considered to be witches. Along with the clip, she wrote, "If you have super powers you will be called a witch...I was called a witch but I didn't let them burn me...instead I...he he he I must be a real witch wohahaa aabra ka dabra (fire emoji)."

In another story, Kangana mentioned how a journalist ‘investigated’ about ‘black magic’ practices and rumours were spread about show she mixes her period blood in ladoos she sends out during Diwali. The actress claims that no one in the industry could make sense of her success as an outsider and thus they resorted to rumours and which claimed that she practices black magic.

She wrote, "In 2016 one of the leading print editors @saritatanwar2707 wrote a piece in her paper that her investigative journo skills have landed her proofs of my black magic skills and she is more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets) that I send on Diwali to everyone as gifts ...."

Kangana added, "Ha ha those days were fun, no one could figure with no filmi background, education, guidance, agency, groups or friends/boyfriends I made it to the top... so they all collectively came up with one answer BLACK MAGIC !!"

A few years ago, actress Adhyayan Suman, who was once in a relationship with Kangana, had accused the actress of making him drink her period blood. Kangana and Adhyayan, who worked together in 'Raaz: The Mystry Continues', had dated each other for a few months, from 2008 to 2009.

Kangana had told NDTV in 2016, "It doesn't upset me when people call me names and talk about my period blood - but just don't call it gross. Because there is nothing gross about period blood. When we think about periods, it's my ability to reproduce, it's my ability to give birth. If there's nothing gross about a man's body fluids, then there is nothing mysterious or evil about women's body fluids either."

Fans will see Kangana in director Sarvesh Mewara's directorial 'Tejas'. The film will feature Kangana in the role of an Air Force pilot. She also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will portray the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.