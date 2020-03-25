हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive 3rd time, friend is negative

Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive 3rd time, friend is negative

Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night.

In the second test conducted on Sunday, she had tested positive.

Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman said that the singer continues to test positive for the coronavirus and her treatment will continue until unless at least two tests show her negative.

Meanwhile, Kanika's friend, Ojas Desai, who had stayed with her at the Hotel Taj for two days and had later gone underground, has now tested negative for the deadly virus.

In a statement issued by Ojas, he has said that he had got himself tested for COVID-19 at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases at Mumbai and had tested negative. He even posted his test reports on the social media.

Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with the singer during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for coronavirus which is a major relief since a number of politicians, businessmen and socialites had attend the parties with the singer.

 

Tags:
Kanika KapoorCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Alec Baldwin's six-week no kiss rule

Must Watch

PT8M24S

News 50: Top News of the hour