Kapil Sharma REACTS to boycott trend, says ‘ye sab waqt ki…’

Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma who has been away travelling will soon return with the new season of his hit show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

New Delhi: The bollywood films in the recent past have not been able to perform well at the box office and one reason which has been lately attributed to that are the boycott trends that have taken up a big space on the social media.

Kapil Sharma, who is a big star himself and has in the past been involved in controversial issues, especially because of his tweets, and when at a recent event was asked to comment on the trend of boycotting Bollywood films, he said,"Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai".

On being asked about Akshay Kumar's film getting boycotted by a section of people on social media, he further said, "Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon".

On the work front, the actor-comedian who will be returning with a new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' also has a movie ready to release titled 'Zwigato' a film where he will be seen portraying the character of a food delivery guy. The film, which is directed by 'Manto' filmmaker Nandita Das, is slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

