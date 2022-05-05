New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti, who plays Bhuri on the comedy show has a massive fan base on social media, who love to check out her profile for regular updates.

Sumona Chakravarti is certainly missing the hills and from her latest throwback post, we now miss a vacay too! Wearing a ravishing ice-blue swimsuit, Sumona shared her pictures from the super fun pool time she had in Himachal. Her caption read: May Day! May Day!! Heatwave go Away!!! or take me back to the Hills #throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries

On the work front, Sumona has bagged a travel-based show Shonar Bangla on Zee Zest which she is hosting. However, ever since this news was out, rumours of her quitting Kapil's show gained ground. Her new show started from March 30, 2022.

She cleared the air and in her previous interview with India.com said, "Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either."

Sumona Chakravarti became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.