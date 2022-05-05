हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sumona Chakravarti

Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti stuns in an ice-blue swimsuit, sends 'heatwaves away' in pool pics!

Sumona Chakravarti became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'.

Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti stuns in an ice-blue swimsuit, sends &#039;heatwaves away&#039; in pool pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti, who plays Bhuri on the comedy show has a massive fan base on social media, who love to check out her profile for regular updates. 

Sumona Chakravarti is certainly missing the hills and from her latest throwback post, we now miss a vacay too! Wearing a ravishing ice-blue swimsuit, Sumona shared her pictures from the super fun pool time she had in Himachal. Her caption read: May Day! May Day!! Heatwave go Away!!! or take me back to the Hills #throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries

On the work front, Sumona has bagged a travel-based show Shonar Bangla on Zee Zest which she is hosting. However, ever since this news was out, rumours of her quitting Kapil's show gained ground. Her new show started from March 30, 2022.

She cleared the air and in her previous interview with India.com said, "Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either." 

Sumona Chakravarti became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sumona ChakravartiSumona Chakravarti bikini picsSumona Chakravarti hot picsSumona Chakravarti pool picsThe Kapil Sharma Showkapil sharma show actress
Next
Story

Cannes 2022: Satyajit Ray's 'Pratidwandi' to be screened at 75th edition of the film festival to celebrate 'country of honour'

Must Watch

PT5M21S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Mariupol in trouble after Russian attack