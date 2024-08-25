New Delhi: Karan Johar, the acclaimed filmmaker, is currently riding high on professional success with back-to-back releases from his production house, ‘Kill’ and ‘Bad Newz.’ On the personal front, Karan is a proud father to twins, Roohi and Yash, who were born via surrogacy in 2017. Recently, Karan shared a humorous video on Instagram featuring his daughter Roohi interacting with Siri, Apple's voice assistant. However, a comment from a netizen inquiring about Roohi's mother caught Karan's attention, leading him to respond in his signature witty style.

In the video, Roohi adorably says, "Siri Siri, I don't like it, you sing a proper song in rhythm. Be a professional, come onnn." Karan humorously captioned the post, "Roohi Vs Siri…".

One user commented, “Who is Roohi’s mother? Can anyone clarify? I’m confused.” Karan swiftly responded, “@fardinatasha I AM!!! Your confusion had me so concerned that I felt compelled to answer your vital and relevant question.”

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

The video drew numerous reactions from Karan's celebrity friends, with Kiara Advani and Arjun Kapoor liking the post, while stars like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manish Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Saba Pataudi, and Maheep Kapoor filled the comments with laughing emojis.

Fans also chimed in with their remarks, with one commenting, "So cute in rhythm!" Another said, "Can't believe a kid that young knows the word 'professional'—no surprise though, being KJO's daughter!" Someone humorously added, "Siri’s in trouble when Roohi takes charge," while another fan recalled meeting Karan at a recent party and gushed over his adorable kids. One person wrote, "Hahaha!!! Be a professional Siri".

In a recent interview, Karan revealed that his children have started asking questions about their birth. During a chat with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, he shared that as they grow older, Roohi and Yash are beginning to understand their unique family structure.

Karan mentioned that his children have started asking, "Whose tummy was I born in?" and now recognize that "Mumma is actually their grandmother.” To navigate these complex questions, Karan said he's been consulting with their school counselor, noting that parenting, especially in a non-traditional setup, is far from easy.