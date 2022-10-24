Karan Tacker’s new video wishing Happy Diwali leaves everyone shocked! Watch

New Delhi: Karan Tacker left the internet in shock as he deleted all posts and display picture from his Instagram on Diwali morning. The actor's feed now showcases only one new post of him wishing his followers a Happy Diwali in a video, expressing his desire for new beginnings and informing his fans that he would be away from social media for a while, which has created a chatter amongst the followers wondering about his move.

Karan posted a short video on Instagram post removing all other posts saying, "Hey guys, Here's wishing you a very very Happy Diwali. I wish you all the love, I wish you all the luck and insane amount of positivity this coming year. Like we know, Diwali is a time of new beginnings, and I think I definitely need one. So, I am going to go away for a while, but I'll see you guys in a bit."

While the reason of Karan Tacker's decision is uncertain, fans and followers are left wondering of the sudden disappearance of the actor from social media.

See the video here

This isn't the first instance of celebrities going 'dark' on social media. Earlier, Deepika Padukone cleared her gram account on New Year's Day, 2021 shocking everyone.

We hope the actor is back on social media soon, as the internet would definitely miss hs swag and style on Instagram!