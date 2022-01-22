Kareena Kapoor shares picture of husband Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur: ‘Twinning winning’

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor who is an avid social media user, never miss any chance to treat her fans with a glimpse of some of the best moments of her life.

Now on Friday, Bebo shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen twinning in matching headbands.

She also captioned the picture as “Twinning winning.”

In the picture, Saif and Taimur can be seen engrossed in some kind of conversation while standing at their terrace. Both wore red printed headbands.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012 and are proud parents of two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child together on February 21, last year. Since then, there has been immense interest among fans to get a full view picture of the baby and know his name. Earlier, in July Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor told a media outlet that the little munchkin is called ‘Jeh’ by his parents.

Jeh reportedly is not the name of the latest addition in the family but a pet name of Taimur Ali Khan’s younger brother who is actually Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots'.