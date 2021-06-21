Kareena Kapoor stuns in polka dot bikini, wishes fans International Yoga Day

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and swears by Yoga to keep herself healthy.

The actress took to her Instagram stories on International Yoga Day to treat her fans with an unseen photo of her in a red and white polka dot bikini, performing yoga. In the throwback picture, Kareena is on the beach posing in a standing asana.

“Free your mind,” the actress captioned her post, along with two blue heart emojis.

Check out her photo:

This is not the first time that the 40 years old has endorsed yoga. In an earlier Instagram post the ‘Jab We Met’ actress revealed that she starts her day by performing yoga.

“I like to start my mornings with yoga because I truly believe in its transformational power, both for the mind and body. So, it’s only natural that I’m excited about a new discovery called yoga for the mouth! It’s essentially an Ayurvedic practice of an oil pulling routine, which is a great technique for detoxification,” posted Kareena.

The actress's photos of performing yoga while pregnant with her second baby also went viral. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on February 21. They also share four years old Taimur.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Karan Johar’s multistarrer magnum opus ‘Takht’.