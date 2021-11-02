हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's boys Saif and Taimur are having an adventurous day out in Jaisalmer!

 Saif Ali Khan, who is currently holidaying in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer along with his family has been having thrilling time with his son Taimur as the duo are witnessing shooting session during their trip. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer along with their two sons – Taimur and Jeh. 

Bebo is constantly seen sharing the picturesque locales of the city, making her fans crave for more. 

Now a series of pictures are doing rounds on social media where Saif can be seen having some shooting time with Taimur. The duo can be seen involved in a shooting session and enjoying each other’s company. The pictures have been shared by a fan page. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmy Gali (@filmy_gali)

In one of the pictures, Saif can be seen helping his little one in holding the heavy shooting gun while Tim looked all focused and had noise-cancelling headphones on. 

In another picture, Saif can be seen aiming at an object with full concentration and dedication. 

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. Earlier to this, Kareena also shared a post of Taimur chilling near a pool. 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. It is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. 

 

 

